Our real fear
Our real fear

For 50 years Joe Biden has enjoyed a very comfortable life thanks to the voters who elected him to political office and continued to re-elect him every election since.

He used the influence of this office to expand his own personal wealth and other members of his family. Eventually, this nation awarded him with the job of vice president followed 12 years later with the job as president.

In summation, this country has been very, very good to Joe Biden. You would think he would be extremely grateful for everything. Instead, immediately upon becoming president he initiated actions to intentionally damage our homeland. Invasion of illegal immigrants, Afghanistan, bankruptcy spending, drugs, human trafficking, and on and on. Why would he do this? I don’t know! Everyone feels like the next election will bring relief.

Our real fear? Will we survive till the next election?

Donald Bigbee

Dothan

