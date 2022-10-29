 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our uneducated electorate

In the Oct. 20 issue of the Dothan Eagle, the article "Katie Britt on Fox News: Children should not ‘be indoctrinated with woke ideology’" just goes to show how the two rules of politics are so true: Tell people what a problem is and who’s to blame.

For the record, I have not found one school system in Alabama that teaches critical race theory (CRT). Her comment, "not to be indoctrinated with woke ideology" is simply a way to make parents fearful for their children. This is an insult to Alabama teachers who do teach fundamentals. Anyone who disagrees, find a single school system teaching CRT and post a letter. I would truly like to know which school is doing this.

Her comment, “We are looking at the effects of fentanyl as we know under Joe Biden. Every state has become a border state.” The issue isn't Joe Biden as America has had a drug problem for decades. The problem is people USING drugs. If people didn't consume fentanyl, cocaine, crack, heroin, or other illicit drugs, there wouldn't be a demand and cartels wouldn't be pushing them over the border, which I do agree is a problem. Be a cool person! Just say NO to drugs.

Again, I urge voters to do their due diligence to research claims made by all politicians from both sides. An uneducated electorate is the greatest danger to our democratic-republic.

Luke Douglas

Headland

