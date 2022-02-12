 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Out of touch with reality
0 Comments

Out of touch with reality

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

There are three things going on in our state government right now that make me wonder how far out of reason some of our legislators have become.

First, there is a move to eliminate the 4% grocery tax. Now, on the surface anyone would like to see a 4% tax reduction. But think about this -- that tax puts nearly $500 million into the Education Trust Fund each year. The proposal to eliminate this tax does nothing to replace those funds for education in our state. Some legislators have even said we do not need this money anymore because we have plenty. I can recall legislators practically drooling to get their hands on ETF money in the past to help fund our state.

Second, Sen. Del Marsh has introduced legislation that would enable parents to pull their children from a "failing" public school and send them to any private, home or other school -- along with the state appropriation of funding for those children. This is approximately $6,300 per child. Why would a state senator not be more concerned about making our schools successful, instead of taking money away from their funding? Isn't inadequate funding one of the causes of failing schools?

Finally, some legislators have decided that it is a violation of our constitutional rights if we have to register with the Sheriff's Department to carry a concealed weapon. This can be debated until the cows come home, but perhaps the strongest argument against this is that virtually EVERY sheriff and law officer in the state thinks this is a bad idea.

Is it possible that this pandemic has made some of the characters in our legislature more out of touch with reality?

Joe Warren

Dothan

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Enlightened by letter writer
Letters

Enlightened by letter writer

  • Updated

In response to his Jan. 27 letter to the editor, “Lying in Politics,” I want to thank Carl Hess for the level of enlightenment he is clearly t…

Would they have saved a dog?
Letters

Would they have saved a dog?

  • Updated

Former Officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao are on trial for violating George Floyd’s civil rights. Thao’s attorney, Robert …

Praise for the Harbor
Letters

Praise for the Harbor

  • Updated

Hello, I’m Gideon Duke and I want to talk about the Harbor. The Harbor is a great place for all the homeless people and people in need to go t…

Lying in politics
Letters

Lying in politics

Younger people may find it difficult to believe but there was a time, before the advent of Reagan, when Republican political figures were emba…

Angels among us
Letters

Angels among us

  • Updated

I have had the pleasure of visiting Dothan many times; it is the beautiful hometown of my best friend, who over the years has mentioned many m…

Follow the money
Letters

Follow the money

As with all things political, follow the money. Why is Constitutional Carry such a big issue for sheriff's departments in Alabama? Because it'…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert