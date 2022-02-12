Out of touch with reality

There are three things going on in our state government right now that make me wonder how far out of reason some of our legislators have become.

First, there is a move to eliminate the 4% grocery tax. Now, on the surface anyone would like to see a 4% tax reduction. But think about this -- that tax puts nearly $500 million into the Education Trust Fund each year. The proposal to eliminate this tax does nothing to replace those funds for education in our state. Some legislators have even said we do not need this money anymore because we have plenty. I can recall legislators practically drooling to get their hands on ETF money in the past to help fund our state.

Second, Sen. Del Marsh has introduced legislation that would enable parents to pull their children from a "failing" public school and send them to any private, home or other school -- along with the state appropriation of funding for those children. This is approximately $6,300 per child. Why would a state senator not be more concerned about making our schools successful, instead of taking money away from their funding? Isn't inadequate funding one of the causes of failing schools?