An absurd proposal floating around Congress would have banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions report to the IRS all personal transactions of $600 or more. This conspicuous scheme by proponents to swell the size of federal coffers could have dire consequences if implemented. Many people with checking and savings accounts would be inclined to close them.

Systems are already in place for the IRS to know exactly whether or not someone’s earnings or holdings are subject to taxation. Any more intrusion into our financial matters would be outrageous.

These sentiments have been shared with our U.S. Representative and both Senators. I hope readers who agree will do the same.

William H. Bell

Dothan