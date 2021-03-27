Ozark silent on Open Records requests

Recently a national poll revealed that Alabama is last among 50 states and the District of Columbia in responding to Open Records Act requests. I suppose that this is technically against the law. And I know it is remarkably rude.

I am not surprised since I sincerely believe Ozark must lead the state downward, too. I have actually lost count of the number of requests that I have made to the mayor and city council members, but I am keenly aware that I have never received even the courtesy of a reply from any of them.