Packing a box

When my neighbor and I were talking about all the hits by the media on the way former President Donald Trump’s boxes were packed, she immediately said, “They must have always had movers to pack them.” She’s right.

I don’t have enough fingers to double count the number of moves that we made with the military and with civil service. Some of those moves were professional, some were humorous, and a couple of were downright disasters. When the military “packed” us and moved us from Indianapolis to Columbus, Georgia, they packed my kitchen trash (it was really fragrant by the time I unpacked it) and they packed the cast iron skillet that I had cooked breakfast in for my family that morning.

If you don’t pack and label the boxes yourself, you don’t know what is in each one. And, if you are rushed you may only have a “good” idea of what is in each one.

My point here is that President Trump and his family fully anticipated being in the White House another four years and when things transpired the way they did, then the president and first lady had to engage the first moving company that was available on short notice. I can’t even imagine packing a White House full of furniture and personal items on short notice. Can you? Can you imagine the lines of empty boxes that items were being tossed into with the promise of being sorted out when they all got to Florida?

If your aim in life is to belittle and find fault with someone then you will always find a way.

Judi Jay

Slocomb