Pandemic politics in Georgia

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp filed a suit against Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the Atlanta City Council to prevent them from enforcing an order to wear masks in public and a slew of other COVID-19 rule violations. It’s striking, in April, Kemp re-opened massage parlors, hair salons, barbershops, dine-in restaurants, etc. The decision repulsed Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz, who urged her citizens to reject Kemp’s recklessness. CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta disagreed, and of more import, said every public health official in the country considered it a bad idea. President Donald Trump lavished Kemp with a bauble that proved mercurial. However, after critics lambasted Kemp, Trump, no surprise, reversed course, and blistered him.
On July 17, ajc.com reported that the White House named 18 red zone states, including Georgia and Alabama. Georgia had more than 100 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people with a greater than 10% positive test rate. What did the White House report recommend? Mandate statewide face coverings. Furthermore, the Trump administration advocates that city and counties initiate COVID-19 responses. However, Kemp’s suit charges that Bottoms edict was reckless, and accused her of playing pandemic politics.
Dr. Krystina Woods, an epidemiologist at Mt. Sinai West, wrote that about 40-45 % of COVID-19 cases may be asymptomatic; they interact with other people, oblivious that they’re human incubators with a profound capability to transmit a lethal infection. Woods says there’s mounting data that demonstrates that mask wearing efficiency.
Kemp disregarded the July 14 White House recommendations, is imperiling his citizens, and he’s playing pandemic politics. He’s grandstanding. His suit simply manifests the disdain he harbors toward Bottoms.
By the way, at least 15 mayors across the state are say their citizens support mask mandates.
Marc D. Greenwood
Camp Hill