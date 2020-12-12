 Skip to main content
Partisan pandering as death toll rises
We know that many of Trump's 20,000-plus lies are spin offs from his bragging that everything he does is "bigger and better" than anything done in the past. Of course, even a blind squirrel finds an acorn every once in a while.

On Wednesday, Dec. 9, the death toll of Americans from the "Trumpvirus" exceeded the death toll by previous terrorists in the attack on 9-11 or the sneak Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

I haven't researched it completely but I believe the $3.3 trillion deficit run up by Republicans last year is a record. It exceeds the total of the national debt when big borrow and spender Reagan left office in 1989.

Meanwhile, our illustrious Alabama Attorney General has joined with other radical AGs to show their contempt for the Constitution by attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Of course, the Alabama AG has nothing more pressing to do, I suppose, such as addressing our hell-hole prisons, or the toll of the Trumpvirus in Alabama.

Carl Hess

Ozark

