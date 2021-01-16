Pelosi’s next two years

Well, Nancy...we get it. Your party now has complete control of congress and the presidency.

The question is, will that control be used for good or for evil?

The last voting cycle shows that the American people are just about equally divided between liberals and conservatives. That's a lot of voters.

Half of the voters in our great country are pleased that your party won and they look forward to your implementation of socialism.

Half of the voters are terrified that your policies will curtail the freedoms we have enjoyed.

A public figure once stated that if socialists got their way and confiscated all the wealth in our country and divided it equally to all citizens, it would only take a short time for the former successful people to become wealthy again and the poor to become poor again.

It's not about money. It's about the human drive to succeed and be successful. Some fires continue to burn in a downpour and some fires never get ignited. It's the same with people; left to their own devices, some will grow and provide opportunities and some, lured by the romantic thought of socialism, will never get a toehold. Why should they do anything except stand in line at the public trough?