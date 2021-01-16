Pelosi’s next two years

Well, Nancy...we get it. Your party now has complete control of congress and the presidency.
The question is, will that control be used for good or for evil?
The last voting cycle shows that the American people are just about equally divided between liberals and conservatives. That's a lot of voters.
Half of the voters in our great country are pleased that your party won and they look forward to your implementation of socialism.
Half of the voters are terrified that your policies will curtail the freedoms we have enjoyed.
A public figure once stated that if socialists got their way and confiscated all the wealth in our country and divided it equally to all citizens, it would only take a short time for the former successful people to become wealthy again and the poor to become poor again.
It's not about money. It's about the human drive to succeed and be successful. Some fires continue to burn in a downpour and some fires never get ignited. It's the same with people; left to their own devices, some will grow and provide opportunities and some, lured by the romantic thought of socialism, will never get a toehold. Why should they do anything except stand in line at the public trough?
Some think of "equality" (also known as socialism) as a reversal of roles as opposed to "equalism."
It's quite like the flower girl selling flowers in the gutter outside a theater. When the queen was escorted to her waiting car, the flower girl spat out,"Just you wait, one day I'll be the queen and you will be selling flowers in the gutter!" She and others equate socialism with "payback." That's the socialist mindset.
So, Nancy, wield your newfound power wisely. You have a little less than two years before 75 million people will decide if your policies will continue.
God bless the United States of America, and pray that our founders wrote a document that will survive and continue to provide the freedoms that have made us great.
John Gormley
Dothan