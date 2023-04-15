Jesse Thompson’s comments on illegal gambling in the “illicit casinos” article in Thursday’s paper couldn’t be further from the truth. I don’t doubt that politics play a role in the shutting down of such activities, but I do doubt it’s the type he thinks.

You have to ask yourself what exactly goes on in the state legislature when they can’t pass a simple lottery bill to bring lottery to this state. The surrounding states, some with gambling interests like Mississippi, are raking in money from thousands of Alabamians. All you have to do is drive across any state line to see lottery outlet parking lots filled with cars sporting Alabama tags.

Is it the religious angle or the Indian casinos lobby or both or what? Are deep pockets keeping the state from utilizing this source of income? Having the lottery in other states doesn’t seem to have slowed private profit from gambling down one bit. Those state governments are gaining monetary resources benefiting their population as a whole. Alabama needs to get out of the Dark Ages and join the rest of the country. This state could certainly use the cash for many public projects.

The “illicit casinos” article certainly proves that someone’s sense of morality can’t be legislated. People are going to gamble if it’s just pitching pennies against a wall. At least with the lottery the state could use the income to benefit all Alabamians. Put the choice on the next ballot. Let the people of Alabama decide how they would like to spend their recreational monies.

Larry Brown

Dale County