Perkins photo is a fraud
Perkins photo is a fraud

I take pen in hand to illuminate the fraud being perpetuated on the local populace by the Dothan Eagle. Fake news abounds even here in the Wiregrass. A Mr. Bill Perkins has of late produced a column that runs on the front page. The picture accompanying this article is the fraud in question. Even a casual glance at this picture indicates it is copied from his senior yearbook from high school.

I see Mr. Perkins on a regular basis and he is a wizened shell of his former virile, studly self. I demand you correct this charade immediately and post an apology on the front page, not buried under the Food Depot ad.

Let’s restore a modicum of trust to the printed page and the ink-stained wretches of a formerly respected occupation.

Norm Douglass

Dothan

