Playing a political game

I pay pretty close attention to the news I check it on line and I read it on the internet. Trouble is the main stream media seems to be lost from reality. They only want us to listen and believe their opinion.

They continue to blame everyone and everything except for the ones that are truly at fault. This gun problem is so missed in the fact that no one wants to admit that it is really more of a psychological problem than anything else.

It has been proven to the government and all they want to do is play their political games. Until we wake up and face the real problem we will never be able to fix what is happening in this country.

Robert Shown

Dothan