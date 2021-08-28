 Skip to main content
'Please get vaccinated'
'Please get vaccinated'

Several days ago, I saw Dr. Anthony Fauci interviewed on some talk show. In the interview he talked about a person with COVID-19 side by side with a person with the variant. He said the person with the variant had 1,000 times more viruses (I’m not sure what word he used but I understood it to be stuff that could be broadcast easily. I’ll call it viruses) in the nasal cavity than the person with COVID-19. I had heard that the variant was much more contagious than COVID-19. Then today, there is a report of no ICU beds available in the state or the way it was put, a net negative number of ICU beds available. The state reported 2,743 hospitalized patients Wednesday. UAB has projected the variant to peak a month from now at about 5,000 cases. This looks dire to me.

I got confirmation as a doctor from UAB was interviewed, and he talked about the possibility of a failure of our health care system. To all the people who are interested in a viable health care system, I strongly urge that everything be done by everybody to resist the virus. At the least, wear a mask that covers the nose as well as the mouth.

With a two- to 14-day incubation period and two-day infectious period before the symptoms show, anybody can have the virus and not know he/she is spreading it. I understand that the main benefit of the cloth and paper mask is to keep the wearer from broadcasting the virus. I think the only way to be assured of not contracting the virus is to wear an N-95 mask or equivalent. That is not say the cloth and paper masks don’t have at least some protective quality for the wearer. Even a person that has been vaccinated can contract the variant and spread it among the community unwittingly without a mask. Please, everyone wear a mask, and if you’re not vaccinated, please consider getting vaccinated.

Walter Sessions

Pansey

