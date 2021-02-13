Pleased by easy vaccination process

I went to the Southeast Health last week to get my second Covid-19 vaccination. I would just like to commend the staff and the volunteers who are running the operation there. All of them were very friendly, helpful, calming, caring, efficient, and professional. After receiving the shot and during the time I had to wait in my car, someone stopped by two or three times to be sure I was OK. My appointment was at 2:30 and I was completely finished and leaving the parking lot at 2:55.