Pleased by easy vaccination process

I went to the Southeast Health last week to get my second Covid-19 vaccination. I would just like to commend the staff and the volunteers who are running the operation there. All of them were very friendly, helpful, calming, caring, efficient, and professional. After receiving the shot and during the time I had to wait in my car, someone stopped by two or three times to be sure I was OK. My appointment was at 2:30 and I was completely finished and leaving the parking lot at 2:55.
I have heard so many stories from other places about three or four hours waiting time, long lines, and inefficient handling of this situation that I just wanted to say that I couldn't have been treated better.
I only learned yesterday evening that a lot of those workers were volunteers. I would like to send a big thank you to all the group, volunteers, and staff for a job very well done.
Dot Radeke
Dothan