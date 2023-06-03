Related to this story

Most Popular

Civil War was about slavery

Civil War was about slavery

Eight years ago, I published a book about the history of the 15th Alabama Regiment on its journey and challenges throughout the Civil War. The…

Misappropriation of state funds

Misappropriation of state funds

Alabama lawmakers' proposal to give $6,900 per year per child to give parents options to move their children to private or homeschooling is tr…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio