Politics of hunger

It is inconceivable that in America, considered “the greatest country in the world,” at least 10.5% of households face food insecurity. While it is greatly appreciated that local and area churches and civic groups have banded together to establish food drives on a monthly basis, the distribution need massive improvement.

In truth, the food drives are a boon to middle-class and low-income families who need sustainability through the middle of the month until their next pay period. The sponsors at the forefront of the drives have the best intentions, yet the direction deserves some criticism. Long lines, unrefrigerated grocery, and disorganization can be prevented if the local and area churches pool their resources together and establish a food bank adjacent to those communities that are known food deserts. The churches would also benefit from partnerships with state and local organizations, such as Feeding America. What is unfortunate is that when establishing such a noble endeavor, the barriers before the churches are based on finances, budgets, credit, and egos. Volunteers or staffers have enthusiasm and understanding, albeit a semblance of compassion, to serve those in need. Convenient Christianity is not actual Christianity.