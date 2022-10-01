Pondering recent letters to the editor

While all three letters in the Sunday, Sept. 25, Dothan Eagle are interesting and thought-provoking, my comments are directed at the Ramsey and Williams letters (n.b.: the Levine letter does a fine job in providing truth, honesty and accuracy, but the lack thereof has long since been a continuing problem for some writers).

The Ramsey letter decries the utter failure of government education amid the cacophony of demands for “humanizing” teaching. Bravo! It is a continuing theme of mine, and others, that such schools have devolved into the apparatus for teaching (instilling) the notion of “what to think,” instead of “how to think.” Ramsey seems to support the notion that schools should cease efforts to re-engineer social mores and concentrate on teaching the “3 Rs” – readin’, ‘ritin’, and ‘rithmetic. Wow, what a concept!

The Williams letter complains that the minimum wage is too low and should be raised to $15 per hour. What is so sacrosanct about $15? If raising the minimum wage would alleviate all the problems he describes, then why not raise it to $50 per hour and the problems will disappear?

James Adie Enterprise