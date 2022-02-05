Praise for the Harbor

Hello, I’m Gideon Duke and I want to talk about the Harbor. The Harbor is a great place for all the homeless people and people in need to go to for help. They help by sharing the Gospel, giving people food, helping with personal hygiene products, and a few clothes if needed. They said that everything they give out is 100% donated. I would just like to thank the community for helping the homeless and people in need. So blessed to live in a community that helps others. Way to go Wiregrass!