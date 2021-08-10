 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prepare for the inevitable
0 Comments

Prepare for the inevitable

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I’m not sure if hypersonic missiles or Iran’s drones have a chance of first strike capability. If so, or if some countries will think so, and/or don’t fear a second strike, then we need to take preventative steps. The same applies to nuclear weapons (with or without these,) and perhaps likewise even poison gas.

If there is a chance of conquest by China, Iran, or North Korea -- or a chance of destruction by any of those countries or by Russia, we need a freeze on new missiles and/or weapons of those sorts; there should be immediate inspection of any suspicious sites in order to verify this. (If they don’t fear a second strike, or would furnish to terrorists, we need to have them dismantle what they already have -- again with immediate inspection.)

Perhaps the way to do this is by offering and/or establishing increased trade while threatening increased sanctions, with the spread wide enough so that they won’t want to chance our missing any of the sites.

(For Russia, we might also try diplomacy like a NATO invitation. Alternatively, increased economic ties might forestall destruction. For North Korea, perhaps we might also give them a choice between de-nuclearizing the Korean peninsula or putting enough arms in South Korea and nearby to destroy them.)

Perhaps we can bring about human rights, such as freedom of religion, and perhaps we can get China to stop supporting North Korea if nothing else works with the latter.

Alvin Blake

Dothan

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Connect to I-185
Letters

Connect to I-185

  • Updated

The rush is happening by lobbyists, businesses, organizations, states, counties, and cities for a piece of the infrastructure funding that is …

False prophets
Letters

False prophets

  • Updated

During my first combat tour in Vietnam (1964-65), there were no TV stations in the Mekong Delta or even English-speaking radio stations. So, I…

Put Tubman on the twenty
Letters

Put Tubman on the twenty

  • Updated

Violent, murderous, genocidal, racist Andrew Jackson desecrates the American tradition of freedom and liberty and responsibility. Jackson owne…

A question of leadership
Letters

A question of leadership

  • Updated

When I wrote my first letter questioning the current lack of leadership in the Democratic Party, I naturally started with the president — not …

On Greene’s appearance
Letters

On Greene’s appearance

A small group of marginal Alabama women should have their heads examined for booking a Dothan speaking venue for Georgia's U.S. Rep. Marjorie …

Seeking relief in Congress
Letters

Seeking relief in Congress

At last check, there were no Alabama co-sponsors on either H.R. 82 or S. 1302, the Social Security Fairness Act. This is the first-time effort…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert