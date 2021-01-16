Promise of the ‘blue crowd’

Congratulations to the “vote blue no matter who” crowd!

Now, if you will, circle the main reason(s) you voted blue:

1. Drastic increase in religious persecution.

2. Wide open borders complete with an explosion in drug and sex traffic expansion.

3. Defunding the police, banning/restricting personal firearms while releasing all manner of dangerous prisoners to have their way with regular citizens.

4. No more filibuster, which will accelerate all the other things on this list.

5. Packing the Supreme Court with liberal justices, reducing the court to a mere extension of the blue party.

6. The great and wonderful Green New Deal, including, but not limited to:

a. Gov’t subsidized windmills – at least 600,000 of them that won’t last 10 years without breaking down, with a $500,000 price tag to take each one down.

b. Thousands of acres of government-subsidized solar farms that will be toxic waste dumps within 20 years.

c. Carbon tax, raising the price of virtually everything, including food.