Promise of the ‘blue crowd’

Congratulations to the “vote blue no matter who” crowd!
Now, if you will, circle the main reason(s) you voted blue:
1. Drastic increase in religious persecution.
2. Wide open borders complete with an explosion in drug and sex traffic expansion.
3. Defunding the police, banning/restricting personal firearms while releasing all manner of dangerous prisoners to have their way with regular citizens.
4. No more filibuster, which will accelerate all the other things on this list.
5. Packing the Supreme Court with liberal justices, reducing the court to a mere extension of the blue party.
6. The great and wonderful Green New Deal, including, but not limited to:
a. Gov’t subsidized windmills – at least 600,000 of them that won’t last 10 years without breaking down, with a $500,000 price tag to take each one down.
b. Thousands of acres of government-subsidized solar farms that will be toxic waste dumps within 20 years.
c. Carbon tax, raising the price of virtually everything, including food.
d. $4- to $10-per-gallon gasoline.
7. Nationwide mail-in balloting with no signature verification and no I.D. voting.
8. D.C. and Puerto Rico statehood - 4 more Democratic senators forever.
9. Massive tax hikes, a crashing stock market, and skyrocketing unemployment.
10. Free health care for all immigrants who come across the open borders.
11. Single-payer healthcare like in the U.K., complete with forced euthanasia and long lines.
12. The total destruction of the middle class.
13. Censoring of conservative speech by government and big tech, and an ever-increasing bias of almost every newspaper in America.
14. And so much more….
These are the promises made by the blue crowd, and you can bet they’ll keep every one of them. Again, congratulations!
Richard McCuistian
Enterprise