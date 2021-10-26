 Skip to main content
Property rights vs. human rights
Property rights vs. human rights

The missing commandment: Thou shalt not rape.

The only thing I can conclude from the absence of this commandment in the Christian covenant of righteous conduct is that rape is not considered a crime against an actual human being with rights and free self-determination, but is viewed as a property crime, an injury to the property, be it daughter, wife, sister, etc., of a man. Fifty shekels in payment to the father of a virgin whose virginity is damaged by rape.

This is proven out in the recent case of Ash Pereira, impregnated at age 15 by a Christian youth pastor. Periera was forced to marry her rapist and, evidently, in Christian eyes, everything was made right.

Property rights vs. human rights. What a wonderful Christian value!

Karen Hedwig Backman

Dothan

