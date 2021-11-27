Protect nursing home residents

In 2020 when the pandemic was most rampant, nursing homes across the county were under lockdown, a necessary measure take to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to its most vulnerable citizens, the elderly and infirm. If someone wanted to visit their loved one at one of these facilities, it would have to be a window visit or, if possible, an outdoor visit, masked and supervised. Since the advent of vaccinations and the proposed use of masks, the nursing homes have opened back up for business and the public are back to visiting their loved ones. Yet how assured are they of their care?

During the chaotic rise of the anti-vaxxer/anti-masker madness, heathcare professionals and workers have taken the brunt of such tension and hazard. Having to give care and comfort to those infected by the pandemic, particularly the elderly, is a massive undertaking of skill, training and compassion which they should be properly commended and well-compensated. However, certain local hospitals, medical centers and elder care facilities across the country are swamped with facilities that are understaffed, workers that are either underpaid or apathetic, with only the patients, residents, or the most dedicated staffers the worse off for it. At worst, both sides suffer under a bureaucracy whose only objective is to maintain their bottom line in order to satisfy their board of trustees, many of which are either state legislators or local government officials. These are the same individuals who would rather use federal funding to construct more prisons than add more funding to those hospitals, medical centers, clinics, etc. to combat the disease, not to mention give the raises those workers need and deserve.