Protect students from ‘idiotic legislation’

As a United States history teacher I’m appalled at the introduction of HB312 to the Alabama legislative session. When I made the decision to become an Alabama educator I made a commitment to educate. If I’m forced by the government to whitewash the history of America and leave out “divisive concepts,” I’ll be doing a disservice. The notion that students could potentially lose the right to learn the truth about past events is insane.

This country is required by its laws to offer children a free, public education. What good is that education if it is based on inaccuracies and omissions? We cannot change the truth about our past and will never be “colorblind.” Knowing the truth keeps future generations from making the same mistakes. I don’t want to work in a state that doesn’t recognize the importance of knowing the past. The limitations HB312 will place on educators are unethical to teaching and unjust to historians. Teachers are scrutinized enough without having lawmakers planning lessons.