 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Public trail needs attention
0 Comments

Public trail needs attention

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

It’s absolutely amazing that with the many millions of Dollars the Dothan Eagle reports that the City of Dothan continues to “put in the bank” and flow into the city that the most popular, most used, most scenic walking and jogging trail in Dothan, namely The Larry and Ronna Dykes Trail at Westgate Park, can’t be turned back into the high standard, smooth-surfaced trail it was when it was constructed. It’s further amazing that there is no public outcry over its current state of three miles of mud puddles, deep ruts and furrows, exposed tree roots, and the list goes on! Its condition is a joke and disgrace and it reminds me of a comedy skit on TV that asked “What’s Up With That?”

David Johnson

Dothan

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lying in politics
Letters

Lying in politics

Younger people may find it difficult to believe but there was a time, before the advent of Reagan, when Republican political figures were emba…

Follow the money
Letters

Follow the money

As with all things political, follow the money. Why is Constitutional Carry such a big issue for sheriff's departments in Alabama? Because it'…

Angels among us
Letters

Angels among us

  • Updated

I have had the pleasure of visiting Dothan many times; it is the beautiful hometown of my best friend, who over the years has mentioned many m…

Not ‘if,’ but ‘when’
Letters

Not ‘if,’ but ‘when’

In President Biden’s self-congratulatory and lengthy press conference on Jan. 19, he acknowledged the likelihood of a “minor incursion” into U…

Lewis Carroll's rabbit hole
Letters

Lewis Carroll's rabbit hole

In his Jan. 23 commentary piece "Down the rabbit hole," Bill Perkins invoked Lewis Carroll several times as well as commenting on whether or n…

How green is that?
Letters

How green is that?

  • Updated

Right now the average wind farm is about 150 turbines. Each wind turbine needs 80 gallons of oil as lubricant and we're not talking about vege…

Kiss of death
Letters

Kiss of death

Ambassador to Slovenia? Other than wealth and allegiance to The Donald, what credentials did this woman (Lindy Blanchard) possess? She is runn…

Not so fast ...
Letters

Not so fast ...

  • Updated

A Jan. 16 Dothan Eagle editorial addresses “personal freedoms” in deciding to forgo a safety helmet when riding a motorcycle and choosing to n…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert