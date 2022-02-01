Public trail needs attention

It’s absolutely amazing that with the many millions of Dollars the Dothan Eagle reports that the City of Dothan continues to “put in the bank” and flow into the city that the most popular, most used, most scenic walking and jogging trail in Dothan, namely The Larry and Ronna Dykes Trail at Westgate Park, can’t be turned back into the high standard, smooth-surfaced trail it was when it was constructed. It’s further amazing that there is no public outcry over its current state of three miles of mud puddles, deep ruts and furrows, exposed tree roots, and the list goes on! Its condition is a joke and disgrace and it reminds me of a comedy skit on TV that asked “What’s Up With That?”