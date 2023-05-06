In response to Roger K. Broxton's April 23 letter "Our confederate veterans fought for low taxes, not slavery," let's get the record straight. The primary purpose of landowners, businessmen, and their employees in fighting for the Confederacy was the preservation of slavery, which was a huge economic benefit to the South.

One can try to claim it was about taxation but historical documents clearly show that slavery was the primary issue. When the Southern states started to secede, there was an effort to pass a constitutional amendment to extend the 36°30' line to the Pacific with all territory to the North being free of slavery and all territory to the South would receive Federal protection for slavery. It wasn't acceptable.

There was an effort to pass a constitutional amendment prohibiting the federal government from interfering with laws of a state, even those that allowed slavery. It didn't pass.

There was never any amendment offered concerning concessions on taxes. It was not an issue. Slavery was. Those who continue to set forth any other false narrative simply seek to cloud the minds of future generations.

I had many ancestors who fought for the Confederacy and a few who fought for the Union. It's been more than 150 years since the Union defeated the Confederacy. It's truly time to put the Confederacy into our rear view mirrors.

Luke Douglas

Smithfield, Kentucky