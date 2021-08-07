Put Tubman on the twenty

Violent, murderous, genocidal, racist Andrew Jackson desecrates the American tradition of freedom and liberty and responsibility. Jackson owned slaves. He also totally owned the genocidal Trail of Tears which purged the Original Americans from their lands in southeastern America. His face should not be on the American twenty-dollar bill.
Diminutive Harriet Tubman bravely overcame monstrous adversity to lead many to freedom and liberty. She personifies our tradition of freedom and liberty and responsibility and would better represent those values on our currency.
Karen Hedwig Backman
Dothan