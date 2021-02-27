 Skip to main content
Puzzled by Texas weather
Puzzled by Texas weather

I have been tracking the Texas power issue almost entirely via Dothan Eagle news stories. I believe every article mentioned climate change as a factor. This was a problem with Texas being too cold! Frozen windmills; I don't understand. How often does Texas have this problem - shouldn't it be going away? Are we really going to spend money on fixing this when warmists think it a fluke with declining odds? Climate change advocates deal with projections of doom (which don't seem to materialize), but ignore reality. Humanity and others of this earth are not suffering more from heat. Shouldn't they be reassuring us that we need more solar panels, or do they have too much ice on them?

Glen Woodard

Enterprise

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
