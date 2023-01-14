Questioning HEDA

It was revealed that a local food program has come under investigation due to alleged misuse of taxpayer money. There appears to have been a lack of checks and balances from government officials. If this is true, was the problem due to laziness or convenient ignorance?

This reinforces the responsibility of elected or delegated officials to assure the proper oversight of distributed funds. If there is improper conduct, or even the appearance of improper fraudulent activity, there needs to be immediate preventive measures applied.

I have publicly asked the Houston County Commission to review the Houston Economic Development Association (HEDA) that was formed to serve the finances of our local electronic bingo program. I believe there have been several instances in which HEDA money has gone out of state and transferred back to a local private for-profit company in other instances, and awards have been granted to out-of-state organizations or to individual churches.

The preamble of Amendment 569 allows our local commission to promulgate rules and they shall

Assure the proper spending of these funds. This tells us that Houston County maintains authority over HEDA. We are under new representative officials that could cause an independent and public audit if they so desire. There are numerous circumstances in which highly questionable channeling of money that are never addressed.

Why?

I recently asked an appointed HEDA representative, “What bank does HEDA use?” The answer was that this is a private matter and could not be revealed.

Should an audit reveal unethical conduct or indicate that elected officials were hiding such behavior, then the permit between HEDA and Houston County should be nullified and Amendment 569 should be rescinded.

Elected officials have a duty to assure taxpayers’ money is legally and ethically spent. With a new beginning in our county commission, I would hope that honesty and openness would be their priority.

Gary Knight

Dothan