I really have to object to the May 27, 2023 letter, “Tuberville: Worst since ‘Great Orange Occupant’” in that the scalding letter cites no facts, quotations, or any evidence to support itself. The letter only uses name-calling like one could only hear on an elementary school playground but that’s the way the leftists roll.

The letter was hypocritical by mocking a former president’s skin color. In the very next sentence of this name-calling garbage, the writer accuses the rest of us of “petty bigotry” and “racism.” Pot, kettle Dude! In the last sentence of the second paragraph, he mocks the former president for his “orange skin tone” and he wants to lecture others about “petty bigotry?” The Democratic Party, which gave us the Trail of Tears, slavery, Jim Crow, segregation, KKK, and concentration camps for Japanese-Americans, is alive and well! I’ve always said the Democrats are and always have been the racists in this country. I thank the writer for re-enforcing this fact.

In an increasing twist of ignorance, the writer tells us that sending Tuberville to Washington and not Doug Jones was the “upholding of whiteness.” This racist assertion is quite confusing because the last time I saw Doug Jones, he was white. I guess in the “woke” ideology of the left, Mr. Jones might be “identifying” as black since idiots on the left believe how one “identifies” has nothing to do with basic biology, chemistry, or any science. Democrats are the party of science, you know.

I would like to challenge the writer to tell all of us petty bigots and racists how he defines “whiteness.” He might also enlighten us as to the meaning of “blackness.” We look forward to be further enlightened.

Jim Faust

Dothan