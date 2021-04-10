Reader supports AG Marshall

I had to laugh at the ridiculousness of the Our View "Marshall's folly" editorial in your April 2 edition. The writer was decrying Attorney General Steve Marshall's "using state resources to burnish his own political credentials." The writer went on to "remind him that he works for the people of Alabama." It is obvious this commentator is the result of a Common Core education and has been successfully brainwashed.

The cases listed show that AG Marshall does indeed have the interest of the Alabama people at heart, as every case touches Alabamians in one way or another. If AG Marshall had ignored these cases he would not have been doing his job.

I personally want to thank AG Marshall for fighting for Alabamians through the court system. May God continue to bless him and give him a bigger platform to fight the forces of evil that want to destroy America and hence Alabama.

Virginia Howard

Enterprise