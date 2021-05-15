Red Flag laws aren't working

With talk of Red Flag laws in the news — laws that allow court-ordered seizure of weapons that might be used to hurt the owner or other individuals — the question comes up about their effectiveness. Ironically, the second oldest Red Flag law in existence was enacted by Indiana in 2005 (called Jake Laird’s Law), and it was in Indianapolis, Indiana's capital, that nine people died in a shooting at a FEDEX sorting facility there on April 15. Wikipedia reported that "In March 2020, [the FEDEX shooter's] mother contacted the FBI and local authorities and warned them about her son's intent to commit suicide by cop, prompting a preliminary investigation to be opened." A shotgun was taken from him. Indiana has a well-worded law that could have prevented the shooter from legally purchasing a gun; there are no laws that would have kept this murderer from stealing a gun and using it illegally. This killer had mental problems, and that's what continues to set mass shooting in motion.