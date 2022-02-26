 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Refugee, not missionary
Refugee, not missionary

On Sunday, Feb. 20, Karen Backman wrote about how she felt that permitless concealed carry canceled out law and order.

First of all, this is absolutely untrue. Criminals don’t care about the law. Whether they are a felon or underage, each of which is not allowed to carry a firearm, much less concealed does not matter to them one bit. They are thugs and criminals.

What it does is to take away a tool from law enforcement to be able to check those in the vehicle where the firearm is discovered to have a permit and whether they are a felon.

Karen Backman stated that she was a law-and-order person and had moved here from Washington presumably to have law and order and certainly less crime than that liberal state. If that is the case, I would remind her that she is a refugee and not a missionary for the failed policies of Washington.

Kevin J Kelly

Ariton

