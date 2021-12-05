 Skip to main content
‘Reject this boondoggle’
‘Reject this boondoggle’

Congress is considering mandating that all women register for the draft “to provide the numbers we will need in time of national emergency or war.”

Perhaps the members of Congress are not aware of the steep attrition rates involved when you force someone to do something they are opposed to. Consider forcing your child to take a subject in school that they don’t like. They will either fail or normally barely pass the subject. Force them to dress in a way that none of their friends do and you will have a real battle on your hands.

A 2018 GAO report looked at gender breakdowns across the Department of Defense from 2004 to 2018. While the overall change from 2004 to 2018 in female accessions was a positive one for the force, these same increases aren’t translating over to retention. Females leave the military at a 28% higher rate than males.

The cost of training and equipping one recruit in a non-technical job averages $44,887.

Now let’s say that the drafted female recruit resents being forced into the military. She will be processed for discharge, usually after receiving her training, 28% higher than her male counterpart. The total number of women currently in the military averages 167,229. If 28% of the women who are currently volunteers are discharged prior to their ETS (with even non-technical training) then the cost to the military would be $2,101,788,888.00. That may not represent an extraordinary amount of money to the social architects in Congress but it represents an extraordinary amount of money to me.

Please contact your congressmen and senators and beg them to reject this boondoggle.

Judi Jay

Slocomb

Catch the latest in Opinion

