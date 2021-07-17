Rep. Moore and statesmanship

In response to the July 14 letter written by Virginia Howard from Enterprise, “We need more like him,” concerning Rep. Barry Moore, I wish to clarify a couple of misleading statements.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi introduced HR 1085 and it is true that Moore co-sponsored the bill, but so did 335 other House members, both Democrats and Republicans.

But Moore also voted against HR 3325 along with 21 other Republicans including Marjorie Taylor-Greene, who regretfully will be speaking in Dothan to a Republican women's group. Ms. Howard is mistaken, as HR 3325 called for four Congressional Gold Medals to be awarded, not to individuals, but to Capitol organizations — the U.S. Capitol Police, the D.C. Metro Police, the Smithsonian Institution, and the Architect of the Capitol, with the stipulation that the Smithsonian and the Architect display the medal with a plaque listing the law enforcement agencies that protected the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.