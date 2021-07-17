Rep. Moore and statesmanship

In response to the July 14 letter written by Virginia Howard from Enterprise, “We need more like him,” concerning Rep. Barry Moore, I wish to clarify a couple of misleading statements.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi introduced HR 1085 and it is true that Moore co-sponsored the bill, but so did 335 other House members, both Democrats and Republicans.
But Moore also voted against HR 3325 along with 21 other Republicans including Marjorie Taylor-Greene, who regretfully will be speaking in Dothan to a Republican women's group. Ms. Howard is mistaken, as HR 3325 called for four Congressional Gold Medals to be awarded, not to individuals, but to Capitol organizations — the U.S. Capitol Police, the D.C. Metro Police, the Smithsonian Institution, and the Architect of the Capitol, with the stipulation that the Smithsonian and the Architect display the medal with a plaque listing the law enforcement agencies that protected the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
As far as the term “statesman,” I disagree with Ms. Howard. Moore stated “We have more arrests for stealing a podium on Jan. 6th than we do for stealing an election on Nov. 3rd,” which was false, and stated "I understand it was a black police officer that shot the white female veteran. You know that doesn't fit the narrative.” That is a purely racist statement. After his personal Twitter account was suspended and getting backlash, he changed his tune and posted on his political Twitter page condemning the attack on our nation's Capitol. I view this as someone trying to do damage control.