 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rep. Moore and statesmanship
0 Comments

Rep. Moore and statesmanship

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In response to the July 14 letter written by Virginia Howard from Enterprise, “We need more like him,” concerning Rep. Barry Moore, I wish to clarify a couple of misleading statements.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi introduced HR 1085 and it is true that Moore co-sponsored the bill, but so did 335 other House members, both Democrats and Republicans.

But Moore also voted against HR 3325 along with 21 other Republicans including Marjorie Taylor-Greene, who regretfully will be speaking in Dothan to a Republican women's group. Ms. Howard is mistaken, as HR 3325 called for four Congressional Gold Medals to be awarded, not to individuals, but to Capitol organizations — the U.S. Capitol Police, the D.C. Metro Police, the Smithsonian Institution, and the Architect of the Capitol, with the stipulation that the Smithsonian and the Architect display the medal with a plaque listing the law enforcement agencies that protected the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

As far as the term “statesman,” I disagree with Ms. Howard. Moore stated “We have more arrests for stealing a podium on Jan. 6th than we do for stealing an election on Nov. 3rd,” which was false, and stated "I understand it was a black police officer that shot the white female veteran. You know that doesn't fit the narrative.” That is a purely racist statement. After his personal Twitter account was suspended and getting backlash, he changed his tune and posted on his political Twitter page condemning the attack on our nation's Capitol. I view this as someone trying to do damage control.

But, to me, nothing condemns him more than his continuing support for Trump who instigated an insurrection at our nation's Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021!

With “statesmen” like this, who needs enemies?

Luke Douglas

Headland

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘We need more like him’
Letters

‘We need more like him’

  • Updated

Dana Hall McCain's July 1 column, "Rep. Barry Moore turns back on Capitol Police" was filled with half-truths, thereby painting him in troubli…

Wrong celebration?
Letters

Wrong celebration?

I enjoyed, again, reading Bill Perkins’ column, "Plimpton’s pyrotechnics," about George Plimpton on the July 4, 2021, edition of the Dothan Eagle.

Seeking relief in Congress
Letters

Seeking relief in Congress

At last check, there were no Alabama co-sponsors on either H.R. 82 or S. 1302, the Social Security Fairness Act. This is the first-time effort…

Dothan has a fireworks problem
Letters

Dothan has a fireworks problem

This past week marked another year my neighbors and I were forced to suffer through loud deafening fireworks shot off by inconsiderate people …

‘Surely you jest’
Letters

‘Surely you jest’

In reference to the July 7 editorial, "A refresher please,” surely your editorial board jests. "…man of integrity for whom truth and high char…

Vaccines and pandemic
Letters

Vaccines and pandemic

We see many people doing their best to combat the pandemic, including medical personnel, scientists, and media outlets (including the Dothan E…

One way
Letters

One way

  • Updated

I can see why people get confused about religious teachings. More than one church will tell you that you must belong to their church to be rig…

'Clean' energy? Not so much
Letters

'Clean' energy? Not so much

  • Updated

The Environmental Protection Agency reported last year, that, “Between 1970 and 2019, the combined emissions of criteria and precursor polluta…

Democracy is dying
Letters

Democracy is dying

  • Updated

Is there any hope left for democracy? Not if the Republican (Trump) party has anything to do with it.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert