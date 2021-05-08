Reparation is an effort to gain votes

Many assume black slaves were exclusively owned by whites. Historian Kenneth Stampp writes, “Not all southern slaves were [blacks], and not all southern masters were whites.” He adds that by 1830, the number of slave owning free blacks exceeded 3,600. In Black Masters, authors Michael Johnson and James Roark narrate the life of William Ellison, a free black who owned over 100 slaves in South Carolina for the express purpose of exploiting and profiting from their labor. In today’s discourse regarding reparations, no one has ever considered how the ancestors of these black slave owners ought to pay reparations to the families of the slaves they exploited.

So should blacks have to pay reparations to themselves? It does not make any sense at all, and is similar in reasoning to forcing innocent whites today to pay reparations to non-existent slaves.

Moreover, hundreds of thousands of whites died in the Civil War that secured freedom for enslaved blacks, a freedom they were not able to secure for themselves, and white indentured servants were also plucked from their lands to work side-by-side with black slaves. To wit, the idea of reparations is an entirely political effort to gain votes and fool Americans.