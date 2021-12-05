Require vaccine for everyone

I lived in Houston County for 44 years and still read the Dothan Eagle daily thanks to the E-Edition. As I read the newspaper each day, many articles report individuals from different walks of like who have lost their job or are being threatened to lose their job because the refuse to get the COVID vaccination.

This letter has noting to do with the merits of the vaccine. My concern is the fact that people that have jobs are losing their livelihoods while people who are dependent on the government for their livelihoods through programs such as welfare and food stamps bear no responsibility to get vaccinated.

Listen, if your goal is to get as many people vaccinated as possible, require everyone to get the shot.

William Sellers

Clanton