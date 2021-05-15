Restrictive voting laws

If people think Georgia's new voting laws are too restrictive, they sure would not like Alabama's. Last election, I voted by absentee ballot. First, you have to fill out a request form and send a copy of ID just to get a ballot. Then when you go to send back, you have to have your signature notarized.
If you want to take a stand with Georgia for fair and honest elections, here is your chance. Major League baseball moved this summer's All Star game out of Atlanta because of Georgia's new voting law. So, I am not going to watch it in protest. I guess some social media outlets would censor this letter. I hope the Eagle doesn't.
Ken McKissack
Dothan