The news recently was that Fort Rucker is on the list for funding to get renamed. I understand this will cost roughly $2 million just for this base.

I work on the base in the business of developing helicopter systems. Roughly speaking, $2 million could equip four helicopters with a very modern self-defense system, and rough average ten personnel per aircraft.

Instead, in short order we should have 40 new names to put on the list for people who gave their lives to help woke America. If you can’t follow this logic, you are likely on the left where no one can see that there is an opportunity cost, in money and lives, for these ridiculous ventures.

Trillions of dollars in switching to a green economy for baseless claims about carbon dioxide harming carbon-based life is still the winner. Europe will likely see record deaths from lack of sufficient global warming and carbon-based energy this winter.

Glen Woodard

Enterprise