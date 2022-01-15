Robert E. Lee Birthday Holiday is on Jan. 17

Alabamians have celebrated Robert E. Lee holiday in January for over 120 years. Lee's holiday is the oldest Alabama holiday named for a famous historical figure.
Shamefully, last Legislative Session, 20 Republican Senators joined with the left-wing Democrats to sponsor Senate Bill 300, which would have abolished Lee's birthday holiday in January, his birth month.
Area Republican Senators who co-sponsored SB 300 were Will Barfoot, Greg Albritton, and Donnie Chesteen. Sen. Jimmy Holley did not join with these RINOs.
Their bill was defeated and hopefully will not be reintroduced this legislative session.
These big-business-owned Republicans are opposed to President Trump's position stated at Cullman, Aug. 21, 2021:
"They want to get rid of our great heroes and heroines. They were starting to rip down our statues and it started with people, Confederate people, generals, and then it went to Robert E. Lee and then it went to Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson and now, George Washington. We’re not going to let this stuff go on."
Polls by PBS and NPR show that 86% of Republicans and 44% of Democrats want our Confederate monuments to stay where they are and not be moved. The same goes for our Confederate holidays and symbols.
Twenty-five years ago, giant corporations tricked Democrats into opposing the Confederate Battle Flag, which made the rural white voters known as yellow-dog Democrats switch to the Republican Party.
Now the Democrats have tricked these Lincoln-Republicans into opposing our Confederate holidays, causing Republicans to lose this rural white vote.
These anti-Confederate Republicans will destroy the Republican Party, just as the Democrats did theirs, if they continue to attack Confederate heritage.
President Eisenhower wrote on Aug. 9, 1960, “General Robert E. Lee was one of the supremely gifted men produced by our nation. A nation of men of Lee’s caliber would be unconquerable in spirit and soul.”
Roger Broxton
Andalusia