Robert E. Lee Birthday Holiday is on Jan. 17

Alabamians have celebrated Robert E. Lee holiday in January for over 120 years. Lee's holiday is the oldest Alabama holiday named for a famous historical figure.

Shamefully, last Legislative Session, 20 Republican Senators joined with the left-wing Democrats to sponsor Senate Bill 300, which would have abolished Lee's birthday holiday in January, his birth month.

Area Republican Senators who co-sponsored SB 300 were Will Barfoot, Greg Albritton, and Donnie Chesteen. Sen. Jimmy Holley did not join with these RINOs.

Their bill was defeated and hopefully will not be reintroduced this legislative session.

These big-business-owned Republicans are opposed to President Trump's position stated at Cullman, Aug. 21, 2021:

"They want to get rid of our great heroes and heroines. They were starting to rip down our statues and it started with people, Confederate people, generals, and then it went to Robert E. Lee and then it went to Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson and now, George Washington. We’re not going to let this stuff go on."