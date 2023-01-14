Robert E. Lee holiday oldest in Alabama

Alabama's Robert E. Lee's holiday in January is over 120 years old, our oldest holiday named for a famous historical figure.

The last time Americans fought for freedom from oppressive taxes, Robert E. Lee, who did not own any slaves, was the commanding general of the Confederate States Army.

Leading Lincoln’s invasion to collect oppressive taxes to subsidize the giant Wall Street industries, which elected Lincoln, was commanding Gen. U.S. Grant, who owned four slaves during the war.

Lincoln overthrew the voluntary union of independent states created by the Founding Fathers in 1776 and replaced it with a compulsory union of high-tax colonies, as under King George.

Because of Lincoln's invasion, Americans today pay over a 40% tax rate on their earnings, spending, and possessions to finance a trillion-dollar, centralized, federal government.

Lincoln committed treason by levying war against the sovereign, independent states to force pioneer farmers to pay a 200% tax on steel plows and iron stoves to enrich his robber barons.

Article III, Section III of the U.S. Constitution declares: "Treason against the United States shall consist ONLY in levying War against THEM (the States)."

Robert E. Lee’s holiday symbolizes freedom from oppressive taxes, yet giant corporate-owned Republicans joined with the socialist Democrats last year to sponsor a bill in Alabama’s Legislature to abolish Robert E. Lee’s Holiday in January, his birth month.

Shamefully, one of those sponsors was Sen. Greg Reed (R-Jasper), who is Alabama Legislature’s president pro-tem of the Senate, the most powerful senator in Alabama.

Our state senators have again elected Greg Reed as their most powerful leader for 2023. Hopefully, our senators will persuade Reed to oppose, not support, abolishing Robert E. Lee Holiday in January.

Roger K. Broxton, president

Confederate Heritage Fund

Andalusia