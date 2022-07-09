Roe v Wade misconceptions

I did not need to read the entire column in the June 28 Dothan Eagle to know that the writer, Isadora Rangel, a member of the Miami Herald’s editorial board, has obviously not read the Roe v. Wade decision or the U.S. Constitution. In her second paragraph, she writes, “The U.S. Supreme Court opinion reversing Roe v. Wade … took away the constitutional right to an abortion…”

The ruling of the Supreme Court correctly finds that there is no provision in the Constitution that provides for a “right to an abortion.” I notice that Ms. Rangel does not cite such a provision to support her statement.

Either she is ignorant of the facts or she simply denies them. Whichever it is, this statement is false. Unfortunately, she is not alone in this erroneous belief. What she and others fail to understand or acknowledge is that the “federal government” is truthfully a misnomer. It is actually a federal authority which has only those powers specifically granted by the Constitution.

The real government of this United States is best described by a Republican president, Abraham Lincoln, in his most memorable Gettysburg Address, in which he declared:

“[T]hat this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom and that the government of the people, by the people and for the people shall not perish from the earth.”

Our Supreme Court in its Roe v. Wade decision simply recognized and adhered to this important foundational principal of our constitution.

Don P. Bennett

Dothan