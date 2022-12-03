 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Santa for Seniors fills a gap

The Santa for Seniors program is intended to help our eligible clients and participants who would otherwise not have a Christmas if their Christmas was not provided for the S4S program.

For most people, the holidays are a time of celebration. Unfortunately for low-income seniors and individuals with disabilities, the holidays bring no reprieve from the high cost of everyday living expenses. For many individuals, the holidays can be the loneliest time of the year. The Santa for Seniors community project helps to bring holiday joy and Christmas gifts to those Wiregrass seniors and those with disabilities who need basic items for everyday living.

This is an opportunity for the Wiregrass community to take part in supporting those less fortunate for the holidays. Sponsorship requests are listed by county along with a description of the individual and the items on their Wish List. Good tidings are shared in other ways too. Individuals purchase frequently requested items from the SARCOA Amazon Wish List for seniors from our website link. This list includes items requested during Christmas and needed throughout the year. Monetary donations are made throughout the year online, mailed, or dropped off in person at SARCOA. Many local businesses provide no-cost services to support SARCOA’s efforts.

In 2021, SARCOA and Santa’s volunteers served nearly 500 individuals during Santa for Senior. We had all elves on deck for 2022! Volunteers from the community lent (and are still lending) helping hands as families, groups and as individuals. Volunteering for Santa for Seniors has become a tradition for many in the Wiregrass. We could not do what we do without our amazing volunteers.

Thank you for helping to bring Christmas joy to someone in need. We are not quite done yet, but the support and community involvement has been an expression of the true meaning of Christmas.

From the staff at SARCOA and all the seniors and individuals with disabilities we serve, we just want to say thank you. Your compassion and giving has made a difference!

Debra Hodgett

Outreach Coordinator

Southeast Alabama Regional Commission on Aging

Dothan

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
