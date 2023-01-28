 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Save trafficked people, or save the trees?

  • 0

“Tough fight to meet the pledge” was recently on the front page, bemoaning that the president was far from reaching his $11.4 billion annual commitment to help poor nations address climate change. He wanted $5.3 billion this year but ONLY got $1.06 billion.

The article continued with “SAVE THE TREES FOR A FEE,” discussing carbon forest offsets. One expert quoted was an energy economist and lawyer. Highlighted on the front page of the Enterprise Ledger that same day was the mayor of Enterprise declaring January “Human Trafficking Awareness Month” stating that 600,000 to 800,000 people are trafficked across international borders each year, mostly women and children.

God created the universe and established his rules of nature. The climate is changing and has been since the beginning of time. Climate change is a natural cycle. Human responsibility for the change is exaggerated. Carbon dioxide is not a pollutant but is essential to all life on earth and is beneficial for nature. The eruption of one volcano will offset all carbon offsets for an entire year. I would guess that God would vote to have the $1.06 billion in the budget spent to stop human trafficking rather than for climate change.

People are also reading…

The advocates of green energy as a means of stopping climate change are misleading. What are the environmental, human, monetary, and political impacts of manufacturing batteries for electrical cars? The implications of having only electrical vehicles operating in the recent severe weather conditions in New York would be catastrophic.

My challenge to the editor of the Dothan Eagle is publish an article on climate change from the perspective of all scientists, not just those who support the green energy advocates.

Penny Palmer

Enterprise

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'We all know better'

'We all know better'

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a “clarifying announcement” after huge blowback, saying that they do not plan to ban ga…

Questioning HEDA

Questioning HEDA

It was revealed that a local food program has come under investigation due to alleged misuse of taxpayer money. There appears to have been a l…

Go Dawgs!

Go Dawgs!

Being anonymous allows idiots to speak broadly, just like the ones who threatened the life of the Ohio State Buckeyes' quarterback C.J. Stroud…

You be the judge

You be the judge

Our incompetent Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, began his political career as mayor of the town of South Bend, Indiana. South Ben…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert