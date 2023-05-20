As a veteran schoolteacher (30-plus years from sixth grade through the college level), I have become convinced that most school systems have the pay scales backwards. Traditionally, those teachers who teach higher levels earn more money, but it is the kindergarten through third grade teachers who should be paid the most because they are helping the students make the most important decisions concerning their education.

By "most important decisions" I am not referring to academics; I am referring to decisions which will color a student's entire perception of how he or she views his or her educational experience. Questions such as the following:

Do my teachers like me?

Do I have any friends?

Do people get angry when I make a mistake?

Does my teacher think I am smart or dumb? What do my friends think of me?

Positive answers to these questions will enable students to succeed much more so than memorizing a Shakespearean sonnet, the chemical symbols for the noble gases, or the quadratic equation. They will basically prepare young children to enjoy learning because they enjoy the entire environment provided by those kindergarten-through-third-grade teachers.

This is not to say that higher learning is not important, but too often those teachers tasked with coloring a student's entire impression of school seem to be less appreciated by the pay scale.

Brad Ross

Midland City