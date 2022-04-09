 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sedition defined

I thought a simple definition of sedition is in order :

As established under Title 18 of the U.S. Code, which also deals with treason, rebellion, and similar offenses, sedition is defined as the federal crime of advocating for an uprising against or overthrow of the government through speech, publication, or organization. In most cases, sedition involves participating in a conspiracy to prevent the government from conducting its legally assigned duties in a manner that goes beyond the constitutionally protected expression of opinion or protest against government policy.

I would think that whoever came up the laws must have had someone like Donald Trump in mind. One could probably name dozens more who participated in trying to overthrow Biden's election. Worse yet, way too many Trump supporters support his attempt to end a peaceful change of power, in the history of our country.

George Reese

Enterprise

