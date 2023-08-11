Here in Dothan, fast food reigns supreme. The Circle City is carpeted with quick service food options, enough for it to be named the fast food capital of Alabama with 6.57 fast food restaurants for every 10,000 residents, per Graphiq. That figure is so high that it puts Dothan in 10th place nationwide. This culture of convenience has far-reaching effects, adversely impacting the health of residents and creating a challenging, competitive environment for local food service businesses. Despite this environment, an easy and oft delicious alternative likely waits in a parking lot near you; look no further than Dothan’s burgeoning food truck community.

Food trucks offer a chance to get a tasty meal at competitive prices. Every dollar spent stays in the community, and the cuisine is often innovative and culturally significant. One can find food trucks through a quick Google search for “Food trucks in Dothan, AL.” Most trucks also use social media to publicize where they will be on any given day, so anyone hankering for their favorite truck can find it easily. If Dothan’s residents try to find these trucks and stop for a bite when they happen upon them, they can nurture an excellent growing alternative to the ubiquitous fast food options.