Seeking relief in Congress

At last check, there were no Alabama co-sponsors on either H.R. 82 or S. 1302, the Social Security Fairness Act. This is the first-time efforts to repeal the unfairness of the Windfall Elimination Provisions and the Government Pension Offset (a reduction in your Social Security or your spousal annuity) has been in both the House and the Senate at the same time. This affects Civil Service employees hired during the late 1970s.

Public servants across the country receive reduced Social Security benefits due to the current law. The repeal of these outdated laws affects more than 2.5 million Americans. This repeal is a small “fix” that affects 716,662 federal retirees, 83% of whom are women. A large majority (more than 70%) of spouses and survivors see their Social Security benefits eliminated completely. The Civil Service Retiree’s Medicare cost comes out of pocket due to reduced or no Social Security contribution.

We are asking our senators and representatives to look after the people who had careers in public service by working as Civil Service employees for our government.