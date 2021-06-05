 Skip to main content
Senior Center Appreciation
Senior Center Appreciation

In tough times, it is nice to know someone is there to help. The “someone's” I'm referring to in this case are the senior center directors and staff of the 36 senior centers in southeast Alabama. Over this past year, their help was invaluable to our elderly community day after day, whether in the form of a hot meal, a reassuring telephone call, or even an occasional parking lot bingo. When the pandemic hit and centers had to close, the senior centers transitioned to serving in a socially distanced way, by drive-thru or home-delivery. Staff made sure their elderly participants who were at risk of isolation stayed connected and those who might go hungry, received a meal.

Not all senior centers in the state or nation continued to operate during COVID-19. We are fortunate to be able to say that our area centers did, and they served a record number of meals while doing so. For this, SARCOA would like to recognize and thank this special group of people who sacrificed during this emergency period to serve others.

Soon, all of these senior centers will be resuming normal, pre-pandemic activities. We encourage you to stop by one of them and thank these selfless individuals for their devotion to serving the elderly of our community. While you are there, check out the activities and find out how you can help to make our senior centers stronger. One day, you may be glad you did.

Dana G. Eidson

Executive Director

Southeast Alabama Regional Council on Aging

Dothan

