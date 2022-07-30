 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
‘Shames lies with officers, not the rifle’

  Updated
Your July 27 “Another View” from the Houston Chronicle entitled “Fear AR-15’s;…” is so disgustingly inaccurate about AR-1’s, among other things, that it bears a little correction.

Of the 375 policemen who responded to that shooting, I will venture an opinion that every one of them were armed with a similar rifle to the one the shooter had and also had flash/bang grenades, tear gas, etc., to mount an attack on the shooter. They simply didn’t do anything to utilize all of that firepower against one shooter until it was too late.

They weren’t outgunned; they were uncoordinated at a lot of levels when it came to using their firepower. And I would further imagine that of the 375 policemen that at least a few of their weapons sported scopes, which gave them a further advantage they never used. The shame lies with them, not the rifle the shooter had.

Shame on the Chronicle for printing such an inaccurate piece and shame on the editors at the Eagle for reprinting it.

David Johnson

Dothan

