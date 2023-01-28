Sleeping well

Your Jan. 22 editorial cartoon depicting McCarthy making important committee assignments was too accurate to be funny.

One year ago (Jan. 29, 2022) one of my better known former flight students, Maj. Gen. John Singlaub, died at the age of 100. He was a member of the OSS during World War II. After the war, he was a founding member of the CIA. He was also a veteran of the Korean War and Vietnam War.

In 1977, he was chief of staff of military forces in Korea and became concerned about plans to cut the number of U.S. troops stationed there. He made a speech which he thought was "off the record," after which he was summoned to the White House and fired from his position by President Carter. Before he was forced to retire one year later, he visited Panama. My wife and I spoke with him at some length at a social function and he told about his visit with Carter. He said the president assured him he wouldn't be getting any additional stars. He also said, and I quote: "But I can sleep at night".

Although I didn't agree with Singlaub on some political issues, there was never any doubt in my mind about his patriotism and integrity. (I did sometimes have some doubts that he would ever be able to fly a helicopter on instruments!)

As you observe the antics of the Republicans in the House, do you think they are able to sleep, considering all the anti-American evil they have done and are planning to do? Of course. To lose sleep would mean they hadn't sold their souls for money and political power.

In the Bible, we read about Esau selling his "birthright" to his younger brother for a bowl of soup. These Republicans, including U.S. Rep. Barry Moore, are in the process or selling the "birthrights" of all Americans for political gain and because they are spineless.

Carl Hess

Ozark